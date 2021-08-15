Nerja postpones council meeting

NERJA Council has announced it will postpone its August council meeting.

According to Nerja council, the Board of Spokespersons, at the proposal of the Adelante municipal group, has agreed to postpone the holding of the next council session from August.

The Board of Spokespersons was chaired by the mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, while Councillor Gema Garcia participated as spokesperson for the Partido Popular, Rosa Arrabal for the PSOE, Juan Andres Jimenez for Adelante, Maria del Carmen Lopez for Ciudadanos, Jeffrey Taylor for Vox, as well as Councillor Jose Garcia and Councillor Javier Lopez.

The news comes after Mayor Armijo held a meeting with the president of the Nerja Entrepeneurs Association (AEN), Juan Carlos Pinilla, and other local representatives over the sewage treatment plant.

Mr Pinilla shared concerns about the problems of smell and noise from the sewage treatment plant.

He added that he will be writing to the Government Delegation in Andalusia and the General Water Directorate of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, asking them to resolve the issues.

