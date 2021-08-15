Marbella to upgrade park

MARBELLA Council has announced it is upgrading more than 4,600 square metres of the Vigil de Quiñones park.

The council said it will spend more than €600,000 upgrading the park in Marbella.

Marbella council is going to improve a 4,685 square metre plot in the Vigil de Quiñones park, one of the most popular spaces in the municipality.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The plans include creating an interpretation centre and improving the park’s green spaces.

Mayor of Marbella Angeles Muñoz said that the plans will be carried out, “with the execution of a series of works that will combine the concepts of park-garden and urban space.”

She said that the regeneration involves planting new species of plants, creating pedestrian areas, and improving street furniture, “for the rest of those who come to this green space located in the municipality, all with the aim of turning it into a natural space of transit and enjoyment for locals.”

Work is expected to begin before the end of this year, as the project is in the bidding stage and the deadline for submitting offers expires in August. The budget for the plans, which are part of the EDUSI Marbella Strategy, Sustainable City Model, involves more than €600,000 from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) within the framework of the Pluriregional Operational Program of Spain 2014-2020.

The mayor said that the recovery of the Vigil de Quiñones park is part of council’s plans to improve Marbella, “with the aim of that locals can enjoy quality infrastructures and according to the needs of a municipality like ours.”

The news comes after tourists are making their way to popular areas on the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.