Life’s a beach!

ALL MOD-CONS: Torrevieja’s canine beach has a shower and agility games Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA’S dogs-allowed beach at Cala del Rocio now has everything dogs, and their owners, could wish for.

This includes a special canine shower as well as a platform with agility games, although the beach located on the southern section of the Torrevieja coast is also open to all those wanting to use it.

The new features were made possible thanks to a joint initiative by the town hall’s Animal Protection and Beaches departments, which between them received a €6,000 budget to make the beach more dog-friendly.

Concha Sala and Antonio Vidal, respective Animal Protection and Beaches councillors, recently visited Cala del Rocio to inspect the new equipment where they were soon congratulated by the many dog-owners who were already using the beach.

“It was a pleasure to take in the friendly atmosphere on the beach where owners and their dogs have been given priority,” said the councillors.

“We shall also continue to increase the services at Cala del Rocio,” they revealed.


