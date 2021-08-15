Legendary footballer Gerd Muller dies at 75

Legendary German footballer Gerd Muller dies aged 75.

The football world has been left in morning after one of the greatest legends, Gerd Muller has died. The German striker was a legend and was said to be one of the most important strikers in the history of German football. Sadly, Gerd died at the age of 75 years old. He had been fighting a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bayern Munich took to Twitter to pay tribute to one of the world’s greatest players.

“FC Bayern mourns the loss of Gerd Muller. The world of FC Bayern comes to a standstill. The great German champions and their entire fan community are shocked by the loss of Gerd Muller, who passed away at the age of 75,” said the football club.

During the 1960s and 70s the German striker scored a staggering 566 goals in only 607 games while playing for FC Baryern. He also holds the record of 365 goals. Gerd is said to be the most important striker that Germany has ever seen.

He holds many records including scoring 40 goals in a single season. This was only recently equalled by Lewandowski.

Gerd was recognised on an international level and appeared in the World Cup in 1972 and he also won the 1974 European Championship.

