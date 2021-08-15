Junta puts the construction of new ‘Gourmet Pier’ in Chipiona port out to tender

THE Junta de Andalucia has put out to tender the project that will see the construction of a new ‘Gourmet Pier’ in Chipiona port in Cadiz province



The Ministry of Development, Infrastructure, and Land Management, through the Public Agency of Ports of Andalucia (APPA), has put out to tender the urbanisation works, and pre-installation of industrialised modules, in the Cadiz province port of Chipiona, with a budget of €331,991, which will be co-financed by 80 per cent with Feder Funds, and interested parties have until September 2 to apply.

This project will involve the creation of the so-called ‘Gourmet Pier’ of Chipiona port, aiming to develop an approximate area of ​​2,000m² within the port area, which will be equipped with the necessary services for the installation of industrialised multi-purpose modules, in order to facilitate the implementation of the complementary activity of leisure and hospitality, and to generate employment.

Rafael Merino, general director of the Public Agency of Ports of Andalucia, highlighted that “this new activity will offer job opportunities and business development in the ports of autonomous management of the Junta de Andalucia. In addition, it will expand the range of services that are currently on offer in the port facilities, and will allow for a greater influx of users and visitors to the port”.

APPA will begin with the implementation of the Gourmet Docks in the ports of Rota in Cadiz province, and Adra in Almeria, during 2021, and then in the ports of Ayamonte in Huelva province, and Chipiona in Cadiz, in 2022.

The completed modules will each be 33m², on one floor, with front access to the module, which will able to be divided internally into two areas, offering, in this way, an adaptable and versatile solution, with the capacity to host different uses, depending on the needs of each port facility.

The toilet modules will consist of 47m², again on a single floor, where the cleaning warehouse and fully equipped accessible bathrooms will be located, with dry execution finishes, of high durability, and low maintenance, being prepared for their transfer and connection to service and installation networks in a final location, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

