According to a statement on Wednesday, August 11, from the Mossos d’Esquadra, officers from the Mobility Operational Unit arrested a 54-year-old man of Bosnian nationality, as the alleged perpetrator of a theft from the interior of a vehicle in the province of Tarragona.

His arrest came during a Reus police operation designed to catch the perpetrators of four thefts that had recently occurred from vehicles travelling on the AP-7 motorway in the region, with the gang using an old, but successful technique, where they would puncture the tyre of a vehicle when it stopped in a motorway service station, and then follow it when it rejoined the motorway, alerting the driver with hand signals that he should pull over onto the hard shoulder, as he had a punctured tyre.

As soon as the driver pulled over, the ‘good samaritans’ would offer their assistance, and while one of them distracted the driver, the other would quickly take the opportunity to steal any objects that might be visible inside the vehicle, subsequently fleeing the scene in their car, and leaving the driver stranded with his punctured tyre.

To make it harder for the police to identify them, the motorway robberies gang was reportedly using a car that was not registered in any of their names, in which they would constantly loop along the sections of the AP-7 between Catalonia and the Valencian Community, searching for potential victims, mostly foreign tourists.

The arrested man was laced before the No3 Court of Instruction in Reus, where the Bosnian man – who has a police record amassing an incredible 106 criminal activities – was released by the judge, but not before being told he was banned from approaching or entering any part of the AP-7 motorway for the next 12 months, with the police operation still ongoing to identify and arrest the other members of this criminal gang, as reported by 20minutos.es

