Helicopter rescue after head on car crash in Spain’s Castellar de la Frontera, in the province of Cadiz.

Four people have been injured in a head-on collision that took place in Spain’s Castellar. The shocking accident took place on Saturday afternoon, August 14. The incident occurred on the A-405 road in Castellar de la Frontera and resulted in multiple injuries. Four people were injured and one of them was so seriously injured that they had to be rushed to hospital by helicopter.

According to the emergency services 112 they received a call for help on Saturday at 17.15 hours. The call reported that a head-on collision had occurred between two cars on the A-405 at kilometre 45.

Only one of the people was seriously injured though and was quickly rushed hospital. The other three people were treated by health services for their injuries, but these were said to be less serious, as reported La Noncion.

The scene of the accident was attended by the fire brigade, the local police and the Guardia Civil de Trafico. Traffic jams were seen in the area after the accident too.

In other Spanish news, boats were intercepted in Alicante, Xabia and Santa Pola. The boats had been carrying around a dozen people on board and were intercepted on Saturday.

Maritime Rescue officials swung into action on Saturday, August 14, after three boats were intercepted in the waters of Alicante, Xabia and Santa Pola. Each of the boats were said to have a dozen people on board according to the Red Cross as reported to Europa press.

According to the Red Cross the first boat arrived at around 13:00 at Cabo de las Huertas in the town of Alicante. 12 people were discovered on board including one minor. Luckily all of the people are said to be in good health after the perilous trip. One person was said to be of Palestinian origin and the rest were all of Algerian origin.

