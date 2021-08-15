French protesters denounce COVID health pass rules for fifth weekend

French protesters denounce COVID health pass rules for the fifth weekend in a row.

French protesters took the streets across the country again on Saturday, August 15, in a display of solidarity against the Covid health pass rules imposed by President Macron.

Thousands rallied through the streets of Paris, Marseille, Nice, Montpellier and other towns, waving placards reading “Pass=Apartheid” and chanting “Freedom, freedom”.

Starting last Monday, August 2, citizens have been required to show the pass in public places and to enter inside bars and restaurants etc, proving that they have been vaccinated or have recently been tested negative for the coronavirus.

French police have so taken a soft approach to deniers but the government has vowed to get tougher on health pass checks, and testing, unless prescribed by a doctor, which will no longer be free from October.

The protests have united a disparate group against President Emmanuel Macron’s legislation, which is meant to help contain the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections spreading across France and help safeguard the country’s economic recovery.

French Health Ministry data revealed that nine in every 10 COVID patients recently admitted to intensive care had not been vaccinated and a survey showed that a majority of the French support the health pass.

Among the protesters are remnants of the anti-government “Yellow Vest” movement that shook Macron’s leadership during 2018-2019, and also other citizens who are anti-vaccine or consider the health pass to be discriminatory.

Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Almost 70% of all French people have now received one dose and 57.5% are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 infections are increasing in France, with 23,586 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 45% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on November 7.

There have been 6,398,983 infections and 112,533 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

