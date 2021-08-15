Explosion at a roast chicken stall leaves one injured in Spain’s Albacete.

The explosion occurred at a rotisserie chicken stall at a fair in Albacete on Sunday, August 15. The explosion left passers-by at the fair in shock and wondering what had happened.

A 47-year-old woman was rushed off to hospital after suffering burns during the explosion at a roast chicken stall. The explosion took place at about 10 AM and is said to be due to an accumulation of gas. The fair was being been held at the village of Aguas Nuevas in Albacete.

According to sources from emergency services 112 in Castilla-La Mancha, the explosion took place after 10.00 hours in the Plaza Mayor of the village. It is believed that a butane cylinder had exploded. The woman received serious injuries due to the explosion.

The woman was initially treated by the emergency services but then had to be transferred to Albacete’s General Hospital. The incident was also attended by Guardia civil officers and local police officers too.

As reported El Digital de Albacete, the severity of the burns that the woman was suffering from was so severe that she needed to be transferred to Madrid’s Getafe Hospital.

The fair was left in confusion and people were extremely tense as no one knew exactly what had happened.

