A lucky Euromillions winner in Spain takes the jackpot of 113 million euros.

The Euromillions draw held on Friday has seen a jackpot of a staggering 113,156,128 euros for a first category winner with two stars and five correct numbers. This ticket was sold in Spain to one extremely lucky person.

According to reports the winning jackpot ticket was sold at the at Lottery Administration No. 4 located in Vizcaya’s Leioa. The actual ticket was sold in the Artea shopping centre.

This is not the only stunningly lucky ticket for a person in Spain, as another millionaire has been made after winning the El Millon. Reportedly this ticket was validated in the town of Madrigueras in Spain’s Albacete.

Friday’s draw raised a grand total of over 85 million euros. The next Euromillions draw is set to take place on Tuesday, August 17. On Friday a guaranteed draw fund of 17 million euros is up for grabs according to the Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

Another Spanish news, Almeria is set to host two stages of Spain’s iconic La Vuelta. The iconic cycling event kicked off on Saturday, August 14.

The 76th edition of the Vuelta Ciclista a España will head to Almeria for two stages. The event began on Saturday with the peloton leaving the Cathedral of Burgos to tackle the current Spanish heatwave in a time trial. The event will cover a staggering 3,300 kilometres, and over 220 of these kilometres will be on Almeria’s roads. This year’s event will have 21 stages too.

Two of the stages will feature the stunning province of Almeria and one of those will be the toughest of the entire route. The toughest stage will run through Almeria with over 4,500 metres of elevation gain and cover a total distance of 187.8 km. This Almeria stage will kick off on Sunday, August 22. It will start in Puerto Lumbreras and finish at the Alto de Velefique.

