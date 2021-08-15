Eight people killed and dozens injured in Hungary bus crash

Eight people have been killed and dozens are left injured after a bus crashed in Hungary.

Eight people were killed and dozens injured when a passenger bus crashed on the M7 motorway en route to Budapest in the early hours of Sunday, August 15, according to a report from Reuters.

Police said the Hungarian bus rolled over for unknown reasons at 02:55 GMT 70 km west of Budapest. State news agency MTI said the bus, which had a Hungarian licence plate and carried more than 50 passengers, had crashed into an overpass pillar.

August 2020: One man died and three people including a young child were seriously injured when a tourist bus crashed into a ditch on the side of a highway in Hungary, police and rescue officials said Sunday.

The incident happened on the M5 highway in the city of Kiskunfelegyhaza, about 115 kilometres (71 miles) east of Budapest, the capital. Police said the vehicle was a Polish tourist bus with 46 people aboard.

A spokesman for the National Rescue Service said a 35-year-old man died at the scene and 34 people were injured. Three people suffered serious injuries, including a child about 5 years old. Two helicopters and 14 ambulances were taking the injured to hospitals.

