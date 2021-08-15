Eight injured in Alhaurin de la Torre traffic accident

As reported by Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Board interior, eight young people have been injured in a traffic accident between two vehicles in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre.

Sources from the 112 Emergency Services reported receiving a call from an individual at 3.50am on the morning of Saturday, August 14, informing them of a collision that they had just witnessed between two cars on Avenida La Calera – one of the main roads in the town of Alhaurin de la Torre – at which point they immediately mobilised the relevant emergency rescue services to the location.

Patrols of the Alhaurin de la Torre Local Police, along with the Public Health

Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061) arrived at the scene, where they discovered the two vehicles, between them containing eight young people aged from 17 to 24, all of whom had received injuries of some capacity in the impact of the two vehicles.

Four of the injured were treated by medics there at the scene, while the other four were transferred by ambulance to the University Clinical Hospital in Malaga city for further attention to their injuries, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

