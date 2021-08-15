‘Drive-by gang’ gun down four people ‘including teenage girl’ in London’s Camden. Police rushed to the scene of the incident late last night after shooters fired at multiple people at around 10 PM in what is considered to be a ‘drive-by’ attack.

The “drive-by attack” saw four people left in hospital and it is believed that one of the victims is in her teens and two other women were also injured after receiving gunshot wounds near Camden. The fourth victim is thought to be a man. The attack happened in Clarence Gardens, near to Regent’s Park, at shortly after 10 PM on Saturday, August 14.

As reported UK News in Pictures, witnesses have claimed that a speeding car had multiple shots fired from it. One witness to the shocking event bravely headed to a young woman’s aid.

The witness said: ‘I watched the girl fall and cry out in pain and then ran over to help her.’

So far the incident is not believed to be terror–related and the Metropolitan police are investigating. A section 60 order was also put in place to allow searches in the area to be carried out by police officers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: ‘We are investigating following reports of gunshots at approximately 10.10pm on at Clarence Gardens, NW1.

‘Officers, including firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

‘Two women were treated at the scene for suspected gunshot injuries before being taken to hospital.

‘A man and a female later self-presented at hospital with suspected gunshot wounds.

‘We await an update on the condition of all four. This is not being treated as terror related.’

