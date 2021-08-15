Curfew’s working

THE 1am-6am curfew affecting 27 Alicante province municipalities is getting results and will remain in place until September 6.

Although Callosa’s Covid-incidence has allowed it to be removed, Almoradi and Dolores were added to the list that already affected Alicante City, inland municipalities and many Marina Baja and Marina Alta holiday destinations.

Speaking at the end of last week, regional president Ximo Puig, who was accompanied by the region’s Health chief Ana Barcelo, declared that the restrictions are succeeding and the upward curve in the Valencian Community’s Covid cases has begun to flatten.

Covid outbreaks were 5.6 per cent lower than the previous week’s, Barcelo said, and 81 per cent were of social origin, principally within families.

“The Community will have reached an optimum health situation by the time the schools return,” Puig added.

He confirmed that there will be little change to the existing restrictions that have again been okayed by region’s Upper Court of Justice.

Immunising the 12-19 age group began earlier this week and the Health department is also contacting all adults who were not vaccinated the first time round.

“By October 9, Valencian Community Day, the region will be fully vaccinated,” Ximo Puig pledged.