Convento La Magdalena de Antequera hotel expansion plans revealed

Plans to expand the five-star Convento La Magdalena de Antequera hotel have been revealed, with the proposed project more than doubling its current room capacity



The managers of the stunning five-star Convento La Magdalena de Antequera Hotel have presented the plans for the proposed future expansion of the accommodation, which currently holds the prestige of being the highest-ranking hotel facility available in the City of Torcal, and in the region itself.

Specifically, once the project is completed, the hotel capacity will be increased from the current 21 rooms, up to 56, and becoming an ‘adults only’ resort, having a swimming pool created along the lines of an inland beach, where, subsequently, a new beach club will be launched.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition, they explained that the expansion will include the creation of individual rest areas on land adjacent to the current complex, thus meeting the new demands that are being made by customers for this type of hotel, located in tranquil locations, in natural surroundings, away from the cities.

This project apparently already has the approval of Antequera City Council, and the Andalucian Government, so it would only be pending the approval of an execution date to be able to start the work, according to those responsible for it.

As well as the hotel expansion, the management announced that work will start to complete the Antequera Golf residential complex – a project that was started some 15 years ago but then suspended – which will include the current 15-hole golf course, in an area of more than one million square metres, where 500 building plots will be used for the construction of single-family homes.

This residential area will be complemented by the reforestation of some two million square metres of land, including trails, creek areas, and even a reception area, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.