Champions Man City beaten at Tottenham

CHAMPIONS Man City have been beaten at Tottenham, as a Heung-Min Son goal settles the contest



Manchester City’s Premier League title defence got off to a very poor start today, Sunday, August 15, as they travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where they faced a Harry Kaneless Spurs team, who still had Kane’s magical partner-in-crime, South Korean hitman, Heung-Min Son, whose solitary strike after 55 minutes was enough to give the three points to Nuno Espirito Santo, in his first match in charge.

With all the pre-match talk being about whether the England captain will join Man City or not, Daniel Levy’s side, on this showing, gave the watching Harry Kane a glimpse of what could be possible if this Spurs team can only keep some momentum this season, under the guidance of their new manager.

Pep Guardiola acquired a new record today that he will not want, that of having lost four consecutive away games at Tottenham, something he has never done against any team in his managerial career, until this afternoon.

New signing, the £100m man, Jack Grealish, had a quiet debut, apart from picking up a yellow card late on, but he really had no influence on this match at all, with Guardiola sending Kevin DeBruyne into the fray in the hope of stealing a draw, and he did manage an attempt that brought a great save from Hugo Lloris, and at the other end, Steven Bergwijn had the chance to double the lead, but somehow shot wide, when clean through on Ederson’s goal.

