Car crash blaze claims young man’s life in Almeria’s Velez Blanco.

Sadly, the life of 24-year-old man has been claimed early this morning, Sunday, August 15 after a car fire in Almeria’s Velez Blanco. The shocking incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on the A-317 road, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

According to reports the accident occurred at 4 AM this morning and the emergency services received a call for help. The call reported that a vehicle fire had broken out at kilometre 137 of the A-317 road, in the direction of Velez Blanco.

The emergency services coordination centre quickly alerted the Guardia Civil de Trafico, the health services of the Junta and the Consorcio de Bomberos del Levante Almeriense. Sadly though when the emergency services arrived at the scene they were only able to confirm the driver had died. The 24-year-old man was said to be the sole occupant of the car.

In other Spanish news, a wave of wolf attacks occurs in Spain as government set to ban wolf hunting. Livestock farmers have hit out against wolf attacks that are occurring across parts of Spain, but the government is set to ban the hunting of wolves in September.

According to reports of a wave of wolf attacks has been seen on sheep, goats, cows and horses throughout the summer in areas of Spain including Galicia, Castilla y Leon, Asturias and Cantabria. Attacks also occurred in Aragon too.

According to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, they have plans to ban hunting “no later than 25 September 2021”. Agricultural organisations have called on the government to provide protection for farmers and also aid in the face of wolf attacks.

