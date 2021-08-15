BREAKING NEWS: Tropical Storm approaches Haiti as earthquake death toll rises to 724

BREAKING NEWS: Tropical Storm approaches Haiti as earthquake death toll rises to 724

A Tropical storm is approaching Haiti as the earthquake death toll rises to 724.

A tropical storm is now looming over Haiti as the country is still reeling from the devastating earthquake that caused tremendous damage and loss of life on Saturday.

More than 700 people have lost their lives and officials fear the number of dead will rise from the major earthquake that struck Southwestern Haiti, a region experiencing common aftershocks following Saturday’s (August 14) quake that will likely hinder search and rescue teams along with humanitarian relief efforts.

Haitian officials said the southern peninsula’s largest city, Les Cayes, was pummeled by the 7.4 magnitude quake, leaving many people dead or homeless. Churches, hotels, hospitals and schools were badly damaged or destroyed, while the walls of a prison were wrenched wide open by the violent shudders and after shocks.

“It’s an area that’s been totally destroyed,” Haitian Sen. Joseph Lambert, who represents the region, told the Miami Herald on Sunday, August 15. “The situation is very chaotic. It is certain that in the days to come there will be huge sanitary problems, food shortage problems and famine.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, together with other countries in the region quickly offered help to Haiti.


Haiti has long been politically unstable and Haitians have also suffered from problems stemming from international aid efforts and peace-keeping deployments during the past decade.

