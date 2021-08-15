BREAKING NEWS: Taliban enters Kabul

THE Taliban has entered Kabul with shots heard.

According to the Afghan Presidential palace, the Taliban has entered Kabul with gunfire heard.

Kabul hospital has confirmed that around 40 people have been injured following the Taliban’s entry into Kabul.

The hospital reported that 22 people had been admitted with injuries, while others had been sent to other health centres in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has been taking over cities across Afghanistan since UK troops left month.

The British Embassy has reportedly been evacuating staff from Afghanistan, however the UK ambassador, Sir Laurie Bristow, remains in Kabul.

The Foreign Office has said that staff will continue to provide assistance to British nationals in Afghanistan.

British MPs have also been recalled to Parliament during their summer break following the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 1996, imposing strict requirements on the country’s people, including preventing women from working.

They remained in power until 2001, when troops from the UK, US and other countries entered Afghanistan.

The British army withdrew its troops last month, with the Taliban advancing across Afghanistan since.

