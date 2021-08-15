Taliban continues rapid advance into the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The Taliban have begun entering Kabul, reports Afghanistan’s interior ministry.

The development on Sunday, August 15, came just hours after the group seized control of the key eastern city of Jalalabad, securing critical roads connecting the country to Pakistan.

“Please don’t worry. There is no problem. The situation of Kabul is under control,” said the Chief of Staff to President Ashraf Ghani, who took to his Twitter account to urge the people of Kabul to stay calm.

The Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, the Afghan interior ministry said. A Taliban leader in Doha said the group ordered its fighters to refrain from violence to allow safe passage to anyone seeking to leave and request women to head to protected areas, according to Sky News.

The situation in Afghanistan has become “a humanitarian catastrophe” and the country will become a haven for extremist groups and terrorists,” said the former UK international development secretary.

“Everything is going wrong… schools are shutting down across the country, clinics are shutting down across the country, people are taking refuge in their homes, looting is taking place. People are trying to leave the country as refugees so that now means we are going to have to become involved in humanitarian support, added Rory Stewart.

“It’s a situation where we created a vacuum. Pakistan, Iran, other players will start flowing into that space. It’s very likely that when the Taliban take over this will be a space in which extremist groups, terrorists and others will function.

“So we are ending up to this decision we are going to lose an enormous amount of risk, we are going to have to spend a lot of money, we are going to have to take an enormous amount of responsibility for a mess we made,” explained the former secretary.

