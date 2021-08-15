Boats intercepted in Alicante, Xabia and Santa Pola. The boats had been carrying around a dozen people on board and were intercepted on Saturday.

Maritime Rescue officials swung into action on Saturday, August 14, after three boats were intercepted in the waters of Alicante, Xabia and Santa Pola. Each of the boats were said to have a dozen people on board according to the Red Cross as reported to Europa press.

According to the Red Cross the first boat arrived at around 13:00 at Cabo de las Huertas in the town of Alicante. 12 people were discovered on board including one minor. Luckily all of the people are said to be in good health after the perilous trip. One person was said to be of Palestinian origin and the rest were all of Algerian origin.

The humanitarian organisation quickly swung into action and the people were taken to the port of Alicante. Everyone underwent PCR tests to ensure that they were not carrying the potentially deadly coronavirus. This is required due to the current health protocols which are in place.

Two further boats were intercepted in waters of Xabia and Santa Pola. Each of the two boats had around a dozen people on board according to the initial information available from the Red Cross.

In other Santa Pola news, on the Costa Blanca in Spain both Santa Pola and Guardamar were recently hit overnight with flooding. Santa Pola saw seawater flooding the streets in the early hours of Wednesday, August 11.

This caused Santa Pola’s fishing fleet numerous problems. According to police reports boats in the area slipped their moorings due to the shocking amount of water.

Residents in both Santa Pola and Guardamar were shocked to find the overnight flooding had left chaos in its wake. Many streets were flooded and beaches were badly affected too.

The overnight weather had not caused any substantial problems though, but clean-up operations were needed. Local police asked residents to be patient.

