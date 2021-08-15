Arsenal forced to pay €1million as part of contract clause

Arsenal forced to pay €1million as part of contract clause after defeat to Brentford.

Arsenal could not have got off to a worst possible start after losing lost 2-0 away to Premier League new boys Brentford.

The Gunners entered the contest with high hopes after having secured the £50m – €58.77m signing of Ben White, only for it to be completely dashed by Thomas Frank’s savvy Bees side.

A quality opening goal Sergio Canos raised the roof at the Brentford Community Stadium, but the home side’s second was a defensive disaster from Mikel Arteta’s side.

In scenes eerily similar to past defeats to Stoke City, the North Londoners were powerless to stop a long throw-in, enabling Bees’ midfielder Christian Norgaard to capitalise on the madness and head home.

There has been as lot of debate over who should partner the new signing, with the likes of Rob Holding and Gabriel vying for the position, but in the end, it was Mari who was given the OK to proceed.


Therefore it will be particularly agonising for Arsenal fans to learn that the Spanish centre-back’s unimpressive performance cost the club another €1m euros.

In addition to an upfront fee of £7.2m – €8.46m Globo Esporte reports that Mari’s move from Flamengo included a host of add-ons one of which entitled the Brazilian side to a further payment once the 27-year-old had made 20 appearances for the club.

That happened in the defeat to Brentford-Arsenal are now are obliged to make the payment immediately.


 

