Another Vega Baja product

A VEGA BAJA developer has applied to the regional government for authorisation to install a solar power plant in Almoradi.

The same company has also had to ask for permission to install the plant’s underground cables as these could affect the Colada de Catral, an ancient cattle-droving trail.

The €9.17 million project’s 69,000 solar panels would occupy 54.6 hectares of agricultural land generating a peak power of 31.74 megawatts, revealed sources quoted in the Spanish media.

Owing to legal and economic considerations, the plant would be divided into two adjoining installations sharing the same substation and power lines, according to the Environmental Impact study that has now been submitted to the regional government’s Sustainable Economy department.

The Almoradi plant, one of several planned for the area, would be of intermediate size like that of Catral – which is now functioning – together with others in Callosa and Dolores, which are smaller.

Meanwhile, proposals for two huge solar plants planned on Sierra Escalona are meeting opposition from two environmentalist groups, the Amigos de Sierra Escalona (ASE) and the Friends of the South Alicante Wetlands (AHSA).

“We believe this will have a negative impact on the landscape and environment,” said ASE president Miguel Angel Pavon.