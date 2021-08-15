Andalucian town smashes Spain’s record for the highest temperature recorded during this weekend’s shockingly hot heatwave.

On Saturday the Cordoba municipality of Montoro smashed the record for the highest temperature measured in Spain at an observatory of the network of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The town recorded a shocking 47.2 degrees Celsius shortly after 5 PM on Saturday, August 14. The previous record had come in at just under 47 degrees on July 13, 2017, and was set by the Cordoba capital, as reported 20 minutes.

According to Aemet, a total of 10 municipalities in Andalucia have recorded record temperatures on Saturday in Spain. Montoro also hit the highest temperature for Friday and came in at a sweltering 46.2 degrees.

After the record temperature in Montoro the next highest was recorded in Cordoba’s airport with 46.9 degrees at shortly before 6 PM. Seville’s Ecija managed a shocking 46.6 degrees. Cordoba’s Aguilar de la Frontera also managed a more than respectable 46.5 degrees at 17.20.

As reported 20 minutes, “The fifth highest temperature on Friday in Spain and Andalucia is for Fuente Palmera (Cordoba) with 46.4 degrees at 17.10 hours, the sixth is for Fuentes de Andalucía (Seville) with 46.3 degrees at the same time and the seventh is for Granada airport with 46 degrees at 15.40 hours.”

Other places to appear in the top 10 are Cordoba’s Espiel, Granada city and Seville’s La Puebla de los Infantes. All of these places managed to hit over 45 degrees Celsius.

