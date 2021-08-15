Almeria to host two stages of Spain’s iconic La Vuelta. The iconic cycling event kicked off on Saturday, August 14.

The 76th edition of the Vuelta Ciclista a España will head to Almeria for two stages. The event began on Saturday with the peloton leaving the Cathedral of Burgos to tackle the current Spanish heatwave in a time trial. The event will cover a staggering 3,300 kilometres, and over 220 of these kilometres will be on Almeria’s roads. This year’s event will have 21 stages too.

Two of the stages will feature the stunning province of Almeria and one of those will be the toughest of the entire route. The toughest stage will run through Almeria with over 4,500 metres of elevation gain and cover a total distance of 187.8 km. This Almeria stage will kick off on Sunday, August 22. It will start in Puerto Lumbreras and finish at the Alto de Velefique.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The riders will be to get some rest at hotels in Almeria before heading off on Monday, August 24. The second Almeria stage will run from Roquetas de Mar with a 190.2 km route that will finish in Malaga’s Rincon de la Victoria.

As reported Almeria 24, “In addition to Velefique and Roquetas de Mar, the two stages of the Vuelta 21 in the province of Almeria will show the world the landscapes of Huercal-Overa, Zurgena, Cantoria, Lijar, Olula del Rio, Bacares, Bayarque, Purchena, Armuña de Almanzora, Tijola, Olula de Castro, Castro de Filabres, El Ejido, Balanegra and Adra.”

Fernando Gimenez, the deputy of Tourism, said: “La Vuelta is one of the most important and followed cycling competitions in the world. It has an impressive media impact with followers in more than 190 countries and a total accumulated audience of 400 million viewers”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.