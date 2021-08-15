178 migrants arrive on Balearic Islands

POLICE on the Balearic Islands have arrested 178 migrants who arrived on the islands in 11 boats.

Officers from the Guardia Civil arrested the migrants after they arrive on the Balearic Islands.

On August 14, the Guardia Civil intercepted nine people, reportedly in good health, on land, on the Dolc beach, in the Mallorca municipality of Ses Salines. Police were alerted to the boat by an individual, with members of the Citizen Security Units of the Command (USECIC) and citizen security patrols of the Manacor Guardia Civil coming out to meet the migrants.

Officers later rescued 12 men and a woman in a boat in the waters of Cabrera. The boat was detected by the radar of the Integrated External Surveillance System (SIVE), and the Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue and citizen security patrols from Calvia took part in the rescue.

Police intercepted 128 migrants on August 14, as well as other who arrived throughout the weekend.

This year, 48 ​​boats have arrived in Mallorca with 729 migrants and 3 boats in Ibiza with 37 migrants.

Last year, 112 boats arrived in the Balearic Islands, with 1,464 immigrants.

