Worst-case tsunami scenario

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Worst-case tsunami scenario
TSUNAMI AREA: Averroes Fault caused unimaginable damage in 365 Photo credit: Scientific Reports-CSIC

THE Almeria coast could one day face a largescale tidal wave originating in the Averroes Fault north of the Alboran Sea.

The warning came from Spain’s National Research Council (CSIC) in a recent Scientific Reports magazine article.  Coincidentally it was published not long before a mini-tsunami flooded streets and damaged moored fishing boats in Santa Pola (Alicante).

The Avarroes Fault is near to the coast of Almeria and Granada but geologists admitted that its unstable character makes it more likely to create coastal tsunamis than was originally suspected.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Fault could, at some unspecified point, be the origin of seismic activity registering 7 on the Richter scale, they warned.

This is known to have happened in 365AD when Adra was practically destroyed after the coastal waters receded several hundred metres, returning in a giant tidal wave that battered the shore and took the lives of much of the local population.

A present-day repetition would reach Adra, Balerma, Balanegra or Almerimar in El Ejido, although Almeria City and Cabo de Gata would also be affected and, to a lesser extent, the Levante area.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here