WATCH: Spectacular crash in the Belgian Ypres Rally

WATCH: A spectacular crash that occurred involving French driver Adrien Fourmaux in the Belgian Ypres Rally



On the second day, Saturday, August 14, of the Ypres Rally which is currently taking place in Belgium, this World Championship event came very close to ending in tragedy after a severe accident occurred, involving French driver, Adrien Fourmaux, and his co-driver Renaud Jamoul, when their Ford Fiesta left the road at high speed three stages from the end of the day’s activities, resulting in the car being completely destroyed.

The Ypres Rally is the eighth round of the WRC World Championship, and Fourmaux and his co-driver must have an angel watching over them, because it would seem at first glance, impossible for anybody to survive the type of unbelievable crash that they endured today.

Going into a fast left-hand corner, the M-Sport Ford driver totally lost control of the rear of his Ford Fiesta, and it ended up hitting the ground, causing the whole car to destabilise at high speed, proceeding to somersault what would have been three times, if a wooden pole had not halted its horrendous momentum, with the impact into the pole being so hard as to break the signal from the onboard camera, with the vehicle coming to rest in a ditch at Km23.62 of Kemmelberg.

Equally surprising and fortunate, both Fourmaux and Jamoul emerged from the wreckage of the crumpled Ford Fiesta totally unscathed, but are now out of the rest of the rally, with the car unrepairable by any standards, as reported by 20minutos.es

