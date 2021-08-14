Home Expat Lifestyle Motoring WATCH: Spectacular crash in the Belgian Ypres Rally

WATCH: Spectacular crash in the Belgian Ypres Rally

By
Chris King
-
0
WATCH: Spectacular crash in the Belgian Ypres Rally
WATCH: Spectacular crash in the Belgian Ypres Rally. image: youtube

WATCH: A spectacular crash that occurred involving French driver Adrien Fourmaux in the Belgian Ypres Rally

On the second day, Saturday, August 14, of the Ypres Rally which is currently taking place in Belgium, this World Championship event came very close to ending in tragedy after a severe accident occurred, involving French driver, Adrien Fourmaux, and his co-driver Renaud Jamoul, when their Ford Fiesta left the road at high speed three stages from the end of the day’s activities, resulting in the car being completely destroyed.

The Ypres Rally is the eighth round of the WRC World Championship, and Fourmaux and his co-driver must have an angel watching over them, because it would seem at first glance, impossible for anybody to survive the type of unbelievable crash that they endured today.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Going into a fast left-hand corner, the M-Sport Ford driver totally lost control of the rear of his Ford Fiesta, and it ended up hitting the ground, causing the whole car to destabilise at high speed, proceeding to somersault what would have been three times, if a wooden pole had not halted its horrendous momentum, with the impact into the pole being so hard as to break the signal from the onboard camera, with the vehicle coming to rest in a ditch at Km23.62 of Kemmelberg.

 


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews




LOGO-EUROWEEKLY

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 [email protected]

Contact us: [email protected]

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.