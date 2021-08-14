Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre accredited to provide Vocational Training for Employment

The Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre has been accredited on this occasion to teach Professional Training courses for Employment in the speciality of Lifeguard in aquatic facilities and in natural aquatic spaces.

The Cultural Centre has been accredited after passing the inspection carried out by the technicians of the Territorial Employment Delegation, Training and Autonomous Work of the Junta de Andalucia.

It was announced by the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, highlighting the work carried out by the Local Development Technician, Rosario Villasclaras, under the political direction of the Councillor for Human Resources, Angela Diaz, with the collaboration of the Councillor for Education and Culture, Gema Laguna.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This has allowed this new speciality to be added to those announced in May, of auxiliary operations of administrative and general services, recording and processing of data and documents, and cleaning of open spaces and industrial facilities, which may be taught at the Centre Cultural Villa de Nerja by having classrooms approved by the Junta de Andalucia, allowing obtaining certificates of professionalism.

Last March, the mayor of Nerja asked the Ministry of Employment, Training and Self-Employed Work for accreditation of the Cultural Centre in the regional registry of Centres and Entities for Vocational Training in these specialities.

“A clear commitment of this government group in promoting training and active employment policies with the aim of facilitating access to the labour market for unemployed Nerjeños and Mareños,” concluded the councillor.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.