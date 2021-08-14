Two missing minors found by Aprome living in squalid conditions in Malaga

TWO missing minors have been located in Malaga living in squalid conditions after the parents fled with them to avoid having the children taken away from them



Officers from the Minor Protection Area (Aprome) of the Malaga Provincial Headquarters of the National Police Corps Attached to the Autonomous Community of Andalucia, finally located on August 3, two minors, aged 17 and 7, found to be living in squalid conditions, having been permanently hidden by their parents to avoid the execution of an administrative decision of abandonment.

The investigation carried out by Aprome officers made it possible to verify the serious situation of social isolation suffered by the minors, who had been without contact with other children, in addition to repeated school absenteeism, having not attended school for several years, while also not receiving the mandatory vaccines which are stipulated in the childhood vaccination schedule.

The two minors had been unaccounted for since April, when the parents fled with them to avoid the withdrawal of their guardianship, and since then they have been allegedly living in an itinerant way, hiding from the authorities, until located in a caravan settlement in the Peñon del Cuervo area of ​​Malaga capital, where they had been living clandestinely, spending the night in a vehicle, with unhygienic conditions, and poor health.

After their location, the two missing minors were handed over to the Andalucian Regional Government’s Child Protection Services in Malaga, while their parents have been charged with the crime of neglecting their inherent duties in a family relationship.

There is a Police Unit Attached to the Autonomous Community of Andalucia in each of the provinces of the region, for the protection of minors, consisting of police officers who are specialised in this delicate line of work, as reported by 101tv.es.

