Turn the volume down

MOJACAR’S Policia Local have imposed 76 fines this summer for excessive noise.

In seven of these cases, the noise-makers were the property-owners themselves but the remainder all involved persons living in rented holiday accommodation, municipal sources revealed.

The Policia Local pointed out that when complaints are received about noise in an “establishment used for recreational purpose” the weight of the law comes down not on those who have caused it, but those “whose duty it is to prevent it.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The town hall warned that, where appropriate, steps will be taken to penalise those responsible for noise pollution, as Mojacar consolidates its image as a quality holiday destination.