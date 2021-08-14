Tidy-up for Terreros beach

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Tidy-up for Terreros beach
LISTENING CAREFULLY: Young volunteers earn about recycling Photo credit: Pulpi town hall

SAN JUAN DE LOS TERREROS’ Mar Rabiosa beach recently enjoyed a clean-up operation, its second in the same week.

As before, this was organised by the Isla de Terreros Association, with collaboration from Pulpi town hall and the Peregrin agricultural company.

It was preceded a talk on marine wildlife and another on the vital role of recycling, both from the environmentalist, Maria Angeles Garcia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Pulpi mayor Juan Pedro Garcia, accompanied by Juan Bautista Lopez and Maria del Mar Sanchez – respective councillors for Tourism and Sports – later took part in the litter-removing operation.

“Don’t forget that the Mar Rabiosa and Calypso beaches have ‘Colillametro’ receptacles for cigarette ends that have been created by the Art Montemero and Ambiente Europeo association,” the mayor.

Made from recycled materials recovered throughout the year from the Terreros beaches, these have been placed in prominent positions in hopes of reminding visitors and residents of the importance of protecting the local beaches.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here