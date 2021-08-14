Tidy-up for Terreros beach

SAN JUAN DE LOS TERREROS’ Mar Rabiosa beach recently enjoyed a clean-up operation, its second in the same week.

As before, this was organised by the Isla de Terreros Association, with collaboration from Pulpi town hall and the Peregrin agricultural company.

It was preceded a talk on marine wildlife and another on the vital role of recycling, both from the environmentalist, Maria Angeles Garcia.

Pulpi mayor Juan Pedro Garcia, accompanied by Juan Bautista Lopez and Maria del Mar Sanchez – respective councillors for Tourism and Sports – later took part in the litter-removing operation.

“Don’t forget that the Mar Rabiosa and Calypso beaches have ‘Colillametro’ receptacles for cigarette ends that have been created by the Art Montemero and Ambiente Europeo association,” the mayor.

Made from recycled materials recovered throughout the year from the Terreros beaches, these have been placed in prominent positions in hopes of reminding visitors and residents of the importance of protecting the local beaches.