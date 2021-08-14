Tall story fail

A DRUNKEN Albox man who walked into a lamppost claimed instead that he was injured in an attack.

Reporting the non-existent incident to the Guardia Civil, he maintained that he had been set upon by a work colleague who demanded money that he was owed as they left a bar together.

He even produced a report from the local health centre and hospital where he had needed treatment after allegedly being thrown to the ground, hit and punched.

Guardia Civil investigators checking the facts heard a very different story, not only from several witnesses but also an off-duty Guardia Civil officer. All had seen the drunken man falling after he walked into a lamppost and, far from attacking him, his companion helped him up but left when the injured man began shouting.