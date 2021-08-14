Spain’s roads gridlocked in kilometre-long queues as thousands head for their summer breaks

Spain’s roads were gridlocked yesterday by kilometre-long queues as thousands headed out of cities for their summer breaks.

Spain’s roads leading out of major cities were blocked within minutes early on Saturday morning as thousands packed their cars and left for the exodus of the August 15 holidays, in which almost 6.6 million trips are expected, according to a report from the DGT.

According to the bulletin from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), several accidents congested traffic: In Burgos, on the AP-1 in the Monastery of Rodilla towards Miranda de Ebro; in Cuenca, on the A-3 in Villares del Saz towards Valencia; and at the entrance to the capital of the Turia by the V-21 in Alboraya; and was very congested in Huelva the A-49 in Villalba del Alcor towards Ayamonte.

There were also jams on the A-7 in Marbella towards the direction of Malaga.

The DGT has called for extreme caution on conventional roads since these continue to be the most dangerous accident blackspots, responsible for 3 out of 4 deaths, and plan the trip by the safest route possible to avoid unforeseen events.

The free DGT application, the Twitter accounts @informacionDGT and @DGTes or the news bulletins on radio and television, as well as on the telephone 011, reports on the traffic situation in real-time and any incidents that may exist to give drivers alternative routes to their destinations.

The DGT advice is that before embarking on the journey, check the lights, the condition of the brakes and the tires, something hardly anyone ever does but clearly should.

They also recommend to turn off the mobile phone and ensure that the seat belt or child restraint system is correctly fastened for all passengers in the vehicle; respect the speed limits on each road and maintain a safe distance between vehicles; take breaks every two hours, and do not drink alcohol or use drugs when driving, or let someone else drive.