Spain poised for hottest day EVER as temperatures keep rising

SPAIN is poised for what will be the hottest day EVER, with 116.6F (47C) being predicted, as temperatures keep rising

Spain is currently suffering some of the highest temperatures ever experienced, and forecasters are predicting they will rise even higher, with a possible 116.6F (47C) on the cards, as the mercury was already climbing in the south today, Saturday, August 14, which will break the existing hottest temperature on record in Spain, of 116.4F (46.9C), that was set in 2017 in the city of Cordoba.

All over Europe there are terrible wildfires breaking out as a result of the heatwave, with Greece, Turkey, Italy, and Algeria suffering horrendous fires, as a report from the UN last Monday, August 8, claimed that it can only get worse in the next few years, due to the effects of climate change.

In Italy, the government issued alerts yesterday, Friday, August 13, as temperatures in Florence rose to 102F (39C), and wildfires threatened to spread to the city limits, with the city of Bologna also being issued with a heat alert, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

