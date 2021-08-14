Second death from ‘Covid’ to be investigated at the Costa del Sol Hospital for “alleged negligence” in the case of a diabetic man from Mijas.

A second death from Covid is being investigated by the Andalucian Ombudsman after a request was presented to the Costa del Sol’s Prosecutors Office for “alleged negligence”

The Ombudsman is considering if there may have been “omission of the duty to help” and has asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate to “purify responsibilities”

The deceased, from Mijas Costa, was 61 years old, was diabetic and had been vaccinated- he was also infected with Covid-19.

The Malaga Prosecutor’s Office has been asked to investigate a second death at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella for “alleged negligence or omission of the duty to help. ”

According to laopiniondemalaga, the man, who had an intellectual disability, had difficulties communicating so, when noticing that he lost appetite and was suffering from leg pain, on Thursday of last week the family had asked to do a serological/Covid test that turned out to be positive, however, he still remained at home but only displayed mild symptoms.

His condition worsened and on Sunday, August 8, due to the weakness he showed, although he barely had a fever, the family decided to call an ambulance which took him to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.

As he had tested positive, they transferred him to a room with Covid patients, where they measured his oxygen-blood saturation, which was “low”, according to the health personnel transferred to the family, so they gave him oxygen to increase the level.

“My mother was with him there in the ward. They didn’t do anything to him anymore and two hours later they tell him that they are going to leave him here [in the hospital] because his blood sugar is a bit high, “says the deceased niece.

Sequence of events

The next day, when they received no news from the hospital, so the family contacted the reception. The niece spoke to someone at the hospital in Marbella at 4:00 pm and was told not to worry as many seriously ill patients are being treated.

However, at 8:00 p.m. the family received a call in which the health workers explained that “the patient is very serious, that his kidneys have stopped, that he possibly has a bacterium (infection) and that they were going to put him in the ICU.”

At 10 p.m. the hospital called again and informed the family that he had suffered two cardiac arrests. Two and a half hours later, at 00:30, they confirmed that he had died.

“They had not put him in the ICU, nor have they told us what treatment they had given him,” says the relative, who also complained that no one came to see them when they went to the hospital after death.

The death certificate read: “Pneumonia [due to] Covid Positive” is indicated as the immediate cause of death and “diabetes mellitus” and “mental retardation” as other factors.

“We request your investigation for the facts that the family perfectly describes and that we believe deserves the investigation and purging of responsibilities that may have taken place in this case.

“We understand that what happened is serious, that the law is that resources must be exhausted and they had them, why didn’t they use them? We are talking about the irrecoverable life of a human being. Would they have died anyway? Nobody knows, argues the Patient Ombudsman to the chief prosecutor of Malaga, Juan Carlos López Caballero.”

Hospital autopsy refused

“We have not been able to see it because they say that by protocol you cannot see a deceased from Covid.” When they went to the hospital after his death, the family maintains that they requested an autopsy but were told that “it was prohibited.” “They have not given us the right to see him or do an autopsy.”

At this point, Damián Vázquez, a lawyer collaborating with the Patient Ombudsman, clarifies that autopsies can be requested at the hospital itself or request a judicial autopsy.

“The lawyer or the family has to appear in the court on duty and request the judicial autopsy. They can file a complaint or not and also request an autopsy at the time. It is the judge who agrees whether to authorize it or not,” explains the lawyer, who also believes that, in this case, the ideal is that it had been carried out because “it may be due to Covid but you have to see which organs are affected or if there are other diseases and other issues.”

This is the second case reported by the Patient Ombudsman for alleged negligence on the Costa del Sol in a week. The first case was of the death of a 20-year-old girl, who also had Covid-19, who went up to seven times to the same hospital to be treated.

