death of royal marine recruit in Cornwall prompts sea depth checks

Following the death of a Royal Marine, 20-year-old Ethan Jones, a military safety watchdog has ordered the Royal Marines to check the depth of the water before carrying out training exercises.

Ethan drowned after jumping from a landing craft into deep water at Tregantle beach, Cornwall on 21 January 2020.

Jones, of Radstock, Somerset, was one of the last recruits who were “submerged” during the training. He was discovered “face down” and pronounced dead in hospital.

According to a Defence Safety Authority report, the beach has not been surveyed since 2009 and “therefore no up-to-date beach information was available… in order to aid the beaching on the evening of the accident”.

The report said that a survey of the beach should “be conducted at a suitable interval prior to beach landings during amphibious training and exercises in order to enable accurate risk assessment of the beach conditions”.

The tragic death of Jones came as 26 personnel were about to disembark the landing craft as part of the last exercise during their recruit training.

“The depth of the water for the first individual to disembark was approximately 0.77m,” said the report into the single-file disembarkation.

“The depth of water increased during the disembarkation and the last eight recruits (including Recruit Jones) of the 26 individuals to leave the craft were initially submerged.”

Two of the recruits were recovered by crewmen who jumped into the water to rescue them when Recruit Jones’ rucksack was seen “floating in the water”.

A crewman jumped into the water and recovered Recruit Jones then tried to resuscitate him.

His family said that he had died whilst “fulfilling his dream and doing something he loved”, BBC News reports.

