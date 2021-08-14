RAF and 600 troops to evacuate Britons in Afghanistan

As Afghanistan descends into chaos, a massive operation is now underway to urgently evacuate British Nationals and former British staff from the war-town country.

Operation Pitting will be commanded from the UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood and is the name for military support to the evacuation of British Nationals and former British staff eligible for relocation under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

This will be led by the 600 members of the Armed Forces who have already begun to deploy, with members of 16 Air Assault Brigade leaving this weekend.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said, “Protecting British Nationals and ensuring their safety as they leave Afghanistan is our top priority, which is why we are commencing Operation Pitting, for which our military are very well prepared.

“Over the next few weeks, we shall all do our very best to support the Afghan Government and those that have worked with us over 20 years.

Over 2,000 eligible local staff who supported the UK Government in Afghanistan, and their families, have been relocated to the UK since April this year. Over 3,000 locally employed civilians and their families have been relocated since 2014.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said, “We have a moral obligation to support the fearless Afghan staff and their family members, who served alongside our brave troops in Afghanistan.

“No one should have their lives put at risk for working with the UK Government, which is why we have significantly expanded and accelerated our dedicated resettlement scheme, deployed Home Office officials to help process British nationals for evacuation, and waived visas for their dependants.

“The UK urges British nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately, given the deteriorating security situation. We are providing support to help British nationals leave, including providing where appropriate emergency travel documents and loans,” she added on August 14.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.