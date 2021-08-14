News snippets – Costa de Almeria

Well-armed EL EJIDO’S Policia Local have received three Tasers to complement the three already in use, enabling six patrols to deal safely with violent situations. The ultra-modern Taser 7 models have cost the town hall almost €12,000, municipal sources revealed.

Cuts slammed ALMERIA CITY’S hospitality trade association ASHAL criticised energy company Endesa’s decision to cut the seafront district’s electricity between 6.30am and 2.15pm last Monday, August 16, on the summer season’s potentially busiest day. Cuts needed to be negotiated beforehand, ASHAL said.

Deadly rivals MARINE RESCUE association Equinac warned that many dead dolphins found on Almeria province beaches have stab wounds. Environmentalist sources claimed that dolphins are often killed by fishing professionals who regard them as competitors for the fish that are their livelihood.

Short weekend CONTRARY to some media reports, Almeria City’s Virgen del Mar fiestas will not involve a long weekend. The fiesta, as always, is scheduled for the Saturday before the last Sunday in August, which this year falls on August 28.