Never leave your house keys in your parked car

National Police specialists in Malaga are investigating burglaries that occurred in two family homes in the province, as the result of their going out to spend the day in two leisure parks, one having a day out at Aquasierra in Cordoba, and the other family going to visit Isla Magica in Sevilla, and on both occasions, leaving the keys to their homes inside the parked cars.

There is no proof that both crimes were committed by the same person, or persons, but the police say that they are considering this as the ‘modus operandi‘ of each crime is the same, in that the victims had their vehicles broken into and upon returning home, discovering that their homes had been robbed whilst they were away for the day.

In many cases, say police investigators, a car can be broken into and a search of the car will reveal personal documents that show the home address of the owner, along with a set of house keys, which would enable the thief to visit the property safe in the knowledge that the homeowner is temporarily out for the rest of the day, enjoying themselves at the location their keys were stolen from.

In the two instances above, the thieves headed to the properties and stole electronic devices, jewellery, and cash, and as Antonio Ruiz, the head of the National Police’s robberies unit told Sur in English, when the thieves steal belongings from the vehicle, the owner does not immediately think the house keys have also been taken and that their home is in danger, and then it is several hours before they eventually return home and are faced with the scenario of a burgled home as well.

Officer Ruiz said, referring to the two recent incidents, “Yes, we have had cases in which a car was broken into in Malaga, and a theft occurred within the province, but never so many kilometres away”, adding that this is something they have not encountered before, where thieves move from province to province to commit their crimes.

He added, “Once, when we were interviewing a thief, he confessed to us that out of every ten cars he opened, three had documents inside with the victim’s personal data and address, as well as the keys to their home”, as reported by surinenglish.com.

