Murcia police arrest a criminal wanted for several robberies

By
Chris King
-
0
Murcia police arrest a criminal wanted for several robberies
Murcia police arrest a criminal wanted for several robberies. image: guardia civil

MURCIA police officers have arrested a wanted criminal suspected of several robberies with violence in the municipality

Guardia Civil officers in Murcia, in collaboration with the Local Police of Alguazas, have arrested a 35-year-old male, as the alleged perpetrator of two crimes of robbery with violence, theft inside a vehicle, and fraudulent use of a bank card.

In a statement by the force, it said that the investigation began last July, when a resident of the town of Alguazas, with a certain mental disability, reported to the Guardia Civil that his wallet had been stolen by an individual who beat him in the process of stealing it.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Shortly after, the Local Police of Alguazas identified an individual who was found to be in possession of two credit cards, in the name of third parties, of which they could not prove their legal possession, for which they were detained.

One of the cards had reportedly been stolen from inside a vehicle, while the other had been taken from a local shopowner when he was about to close her business, on which occasion the victim was violently manhandled until her purse was snatched from her, which contained her credit card.

Agents of the Benemerita and the Local Police of Alguazas quickly identified and located the suspect, who, when surprised by them, tried to flee by jumping from roof to roof, until they eventually discovered him crouching under a mattress on a terrace, carrying a knife, at which point, the 35-year-old, of Moroccan origin, and a resident of Alguazas, was immediately arrested and taken into custody, as reported by larazon.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here