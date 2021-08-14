Murcia police arrest a criminal wanted for several robberies

MURCIA police officers have arrested a wanted criminal suspected of several robberies with violence in the municipality



Guardia Civil officers in Murcia, in collaboration with the Local Police of Alguazas, have arrested a 35-year-old male, as the alleged perpetrator of two crimes of robbery with violence, theft inside a vehicle, and fraudulent use of a bank card.

In a statement by the force, it said that the investigation began last July, when a resident of the town of Alguazas, with a certain mental disability, reported to the Guardia Civil that his wallet had been stolen by an individual who beat him in the process of stealing it.

Shortly after, the Local Police of Alguazas identified an individual who was found to be in possession of two credit cards, in the name of third parties, of which they could not prove their legal possession, for which they were detained.

One of the cards had reportedly been stolen from inside a vehicle, while the other had been taken from a local shopowner when he was about to close her business, on which occasion the victim was violently manhandled until her purse was snatched from her, which contained her credit card.

Agents of the Benemerita and the Local Police of Alguazas quickly identified and located the suspect, who, when surprised by them, tried to flee by jumping from roof to roof, until they eventually discovered him crouching under a mattress on a terrace, carrying a knife, at which point, the 35-year-old, of Moroccan origin, and a resident of Alguazas, was immediately arrested and taken into custody, as reported by larazon.es.

