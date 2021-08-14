Man United thrash Leeds at Old Trafford

Man United thrashed Leeds 5-1 in their first Premier League match of the new season at Old Trafford

Man United were back in action today, Saturday, August 14, with their first Premier League match of the 2021-22 season at a packed Old Trafford, with an official attendance shown as 72,732, playing their old rivals from Yorkshire, Leeds United.

In a majestic second-half spell, Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant hat trick, in what was really a devastatingly good display of football by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men, as the Red Devils simply brushed Leeds aside, totally dominating the second 45 minutes.

It was 26-year-old Fernandes who opened the scoring, set up by Paul Pogba after 30 minutes, although Luke Ayling did level the match with a spectacular strike just minutes into the second half, after which, the floodgates opened and it was all United.

Mason Greenwood started the rout, on 52 minutes, with another clinical finish, before Fernandes stepped in ruthlessly with two more goals after 53, and 60 minutes, as Paul Pogba ran the show from the middle of the field, collecting his fourth assist of the game when he teed up Fred for goal number five after 68 minutes.

In a ridiculous show of strength, United then brought on £73 million new boy, Jadon Sancho to make his home debut, much to the delight of the home crowd, who, on this evidence, will be expecting big things this season for sure.

With a new season up and running, Solskjaer declared that “nothing is beyond” his squad this season, and when you think he still has other players fighting back to match fitness, plus Varane waiting in the wings, the Dane has every right to feel optimistic for a change.

