Forget traffic jams – the world’s FIRST flying motorcycle is coming soon!

Flying cars and flying people with jet packs are on the way, so engineers from Jetpack Aviation thought why not flying motorcycles?

Jetpack Aviation, who already manufacturer vertical people propellers, has just announced a successful test flight of its first jet-driven flying motorcycle prototype. The projected performance is way above land-based alternatives, and best of all, the California based company plans to produce two different consumer versions for everyday users.

The Speeder is an engineering feat that required Jetpack Aviation to write its own flight-control software program to monitor and adjust the thrust. The benefit of that work, which took a year and a half, is an intuitive system that functions as a typical motorcycle and automatically stabilizes the machine in flight.

The high-tech looking machine can take off and land vertically from most surfaces in roughly the space taken up by a car, and it can even be programmed to fly autonomously- pick you up from work maybe?

“We could have an ultralight version [which requires no pilot’s license] ready within two years and an experimental category version within six months after that. The ultralight version would be limited to 60 mph (FAA rules) and a flight time of 15 minutes.

“The experimental version would require a basic pilot’s license to fly. The speed of this version would be approximately 250 mph with a flight time of about 35 minutes,” said Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman.

Although the original design projected four turbines, the final product will have eight, two at each corner of the bike to provide safety through redundancy.

The turbines will also offer impressive power, allowing the roughly 300-pound Speeder to carry 600 pounds, a size-to-payload ratio that sets the Speeder apart from other VTOL craft. The air cycle also has hand controls, a 12-inch navigation screen, and a radio system.

Jetpack has also made a deal with Prometheus Fuels, Inc., to use that company’s 100 percent zero net-carbon fuel.

Commercial versions for military and public safety organisations that have detachable wings for an increased range will include storage compartments to hold fire retardants, medical personnel and equipment, or injured passengers.

JPA puts the initial price for the consumer versions at €322,000 and they have already begun taking preorders for a 2023 delivery.

