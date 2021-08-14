Foreign Office lifts advice against travel to Italy

Foreign Office lifts advice against travel to Italy, paving the way for summer breaks.

The UK Foreign Office has changed its travel advice for Italy, pathing the way for British holidaymakers to visit the amber list country.

A spokesman said it had withdrawn advice against non-essential travel to the country based on “the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”.

As a result, Britons will now find it much easier to get travel insurance when booking a late summer break although travellers over the age of five travelling from the UK must still present a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours of departure and self-isolate for five days upon arrival into Italy.

This mandatory isolation still remains in place for UK visitors until the end of August and was extended by Italian health minister Roberto Speranza.

According to data from the Foreign Office, until the pandemic struck, around four million British nationals visited Italy each year.


Forest fires in Calabria and Sicily are currently a risk and the summer heatwave is forecasted to continue for the next few days, with temperatures expected to hit highs of 41C.

The Italian authorities have announced that the country will now recognise the COVID-19 Certificates issued by five countries outside the European Union.


Based on the new regulation, vaccination certificates, negative COVID-19 test results, and recovery certificates issued by the following third countries will be widely recognised throughout the country.

To ensure safe travel during the continued coronavirus pandemic, the EU has agreed on a common approach to free movement restrictions. A traffic-light system to classify EU countries (EU 27 + Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) according to their epidemiological (rate of infection) situation has been put in place.

This information is available online providing travellers with the latest data and details on any restrictions and special rules in place (such as quarantine and testing requirements).

 

