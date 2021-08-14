Spain’s Food Safety and Nutrition Agency has issued an alert for the presence of Listeria in several products from the sausage company SALGOT.

The SALGOT products affected by listeria are:

Botifarra Negra, 250 grams, lots 211804 and 212019, expiration dates of August 7 and August 23.

Botifarra negra Tradiciona, 250 grams, lot 211804, expiration date August 24.

Bull de llengua, 1kg, lot 212017, expiration date August 16.

The affected products have been sold in the Balearic Islands, Valencia, Catalonia, Aragon and Madrid.

Anyone who has these SALGOT products at home should not eat them and return them to their point of purchase.

“Listeriosis is a foodborne illness caused by Listeria monocytogenes, bacteria found in soil and water. It can be in a variety of raw foods as well as in processed foods and foods made from unpasteurized milk. Listeria is unlike many other germs because it can grow even in the cold temperature of the refrigerator. Symptoms include fever and chills, headache, upset stomach and vomiting. Treatment is with antibiotics,” according to Medlineplus.

Anyone can get the illness. But it is most likely to affect pregnant women and unborn babies, older adults, and people with weak immune systems.

