Countdown to Spanish Covid vaccine begins

THE countdown to the start of human trials of the Spanish Covid vaccine has begun, after the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) approved it



Hipra laboratories – a pharmaceutical multinational company with its headquarters in Girona – this week received approval from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) to begin human trials of their Covid vaccine, have already raised their production forecasts from 400 million to between 600 and 900 million doses annually.

This was confirmed on Friday, August 13, by a company spokeswoman, that it is the production range that can be reached in 2022 if all the filters prior to the vaccine’s release on the market are exceeded, and she added that production could even increase in 2023, although it will depend on the evolution of the pandemic, and the demand that occurs, but, for the moment, what is confirmed is that increase that may go beyond double the initial forecast if 900 million annual doses are reached.

This coming Monday, August 16, will see the start of the phase with the selection of volunteers for human clinical trials, which will be carried out at the Trueta hospitals in Girona and Clinica de Barcelona.

It is hoped that by October, the most appropriate dose to be administered to humans will be known, and a study will be carried out with many more people in different health centres in Spain, and possibly, Portugal and Italy.

Hipra is reportedly working with the strategy that its vaccine serves as a reminder in Europe for those who have already received the complete regimen, although its research also maintains the conventional route for countries in which a large population has not yet accessed any immunisation process.

The forecast is that, if the different filters are exceeded, the PHH-1V – which is the name of the vaccine that will be manufactured in these laboratories based in Amer, Girona – will go on the market in the first quarter of 2022, in the best of the cases, or in the second quarter, from a more realistic forecast, in the opinion of those responsible, as reported by 20minutos.es.

