CORDOBA travel agencies stand to lose a lot of revenue with the suspension of the Imserso scheme this Autumn



Travel agencies in Cordoba are not happy at the news of the suspension of the Imserso scheme this year, with Antonio Caño, the chairman of the Provincial Association of Travel Agencies of Cordoba, releasing a statement that says, “The national program of the Imserso, after 17 months of hiatus, with more than 400,000 workers in ERTE, and a crisis that has affected our sector of travel agencies with closures and dismissals of more than 10 per cent of the almost 1,800 travel agencies in the autonomous community, and more than 5,000 direct jobs, we cannot afford, neither the budget reduction of more than 25 per cent of its budget with respect to the year 2019, nor the precautionary suspension, nor what will mean a loss of income in the travel agency sector of more than €1.5 million for the sales of the almost 800,000 seats in this program“.

With these figures, the Cordoba travel agencies denounce the situation in which they find themselves, due to the precautionary suspension of the Imserso program, caused by the appeals filed by two associations of the sector, which is causing a delay in the contracting of these programs, and the possible financial aid that this entailed for the travel agency sector at the national level and more specifically, to the province of Cordoba.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Cordoba province stood to handle in the corresponding cultural programs, more than 130,000 departures from Andalucia, which means revenue of about €3m for the province of Cordoba, and the rest of the tourism sector, with a figure of more than €15m for the rest of the autonomous community.

Not only do they appeal to the central government as responsible for these powers, but they urge the Andalucian government “to coordinate with the economic and social agents, and the entire tourism sector, an alternative social program for Andalucia, which does not have to depend exclusively on the Imserso, and that can stimulate and provide coverage to all the provinces, to all the companies in the sector, and of course to the social needs in which this social program is framed”, a request that has been made repeatedly by the Andalucian Federation of Travel Agencies, as reported by lavozdecordoba.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.