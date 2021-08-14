JOHN REDFERN is one of the many expats who support the Arboleas charity, Walk for Life.

Now 72, he retired from his prosperous ironmongers and locksmith’s business in Coventry when he was 63 and now lives in Arboleas with his wife Mary.

“Mmm. Where do I start?” John mused when we asked about his fund-raising efforts.

“I’m John, the bass guitarist, and have just recorded a CD whose list of songs includes a brief history of Arboleas with pictures,” he explained.

“I have paid for 15 discs although my intention is to have more made and to sell them, donations-only, for charity. Now I’m looking for a sponsor to back me in this quest.”

John has also presented a Tiger Tank model to Walk for Life which will be auctioned in October.

“I made the tank from Coviran beer cans ad have just completed a Battle of Britain Spitfire aeroplane, again from empty Coviran tins.”

The Second World War Tiger Tank, a perfect example of German technology, took John around 50 hours to complete. Once finished, Richard Clarke from Calida Homes collected it with the intention of putting it up for auction at Walk for Life’s dinner-dance in October.

“Everything I make has been given away to friends and I just enjoy the challenge,” John said. “But I’m not sure this warrants a story,” he added modestly.