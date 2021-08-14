Campaigning journalist and former EWN reporter John Troughton has died aged 62.

The British community on the Costa Blanca are mourning the death of Jack Troughton, a resident of Xàbia and a well-known guest on Radio stations such as Bay Radio and as a frequent contributor to British and Spanish newspapers in the area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to a report from LEVANTE-EMV, Jack, who lived with his wife Tina in the port of Xàbia, suffered a possible heart failure while he played a paddle tennis match with some friends on Arenal beach.

The local police, Red Cross rescuers and the health workers and doctors from Basic Life Support (BLS) together with a SAMU emergency worker had tried to revive him for an hour, but sadly, none were not been able to resuscitate him.

Bay Radio, a station with which he was a contributor, announced the sad news as Levante-EMV, a Spanish publication where John worked, paid its respect to him also.

John also worked a short time for EWN in the Costa Blanca. On hearing the news, a colleague of his, Linda Hall, said: ‘Such sad news. He was a good colleague and so easy and pleasant to work with.’

Costa Blanca charities and theatre groups were often the recipients of John’s relentless fundraising and hard work and he will be sorely missed I’m sure.

John was also a Campaigner for Cristina Research Information

A message posted from the administrator read:

Feeling devastated

Today is a very sad day for me and for my NOLOTIL campaign. Jack Troughton, the brilliant journalist who had been publishing my work ever since I started my campaign in 2018 passed away today.

As it says on his article, “Metamizol publicity is life saver” and his articles certainly did that, they saved lives and brought new cases to light, right to the very end. Two weeks ago, Jack published his last Nolotil article (little did we know..).

A new case came to light because of it and we were supposed to meet this week for a follow up of new cases, but he went, very unexpectedly and far too soon, and I feel that a big part of my Nolotil campaign will die with him as he will no longer be here to help me expose the problem in my area. I will miss you sorely, Jack. RIP

My deepest condolences to Tina and all their family.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.