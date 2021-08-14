Caminito del Rey closed on Sunday and Monday due to high temperatures

THE Caminito del Rey will be closed this Sunday and Monday due to the high temperatures currently hitting the Costa del Sol

As reported on their Twitter account, the Caminito del Rey enclave will remain closed on Sunday, August 15, and Monday, August 16, due to the increasingly high temperatures being experienced in Spain at the moment, in which the entity also says that anybody who has already purchased a ticket can either request a change of date, or get their money refunded.

According to their post, people who have purchased tickets should receive a text message containing the aforementioned information, which will include a link to the website, where the ticket can be changed, or a refund requested, for which you have a period of up to four days, and all ticket money returns must be requested during those four days, or by emailing them on [email protected]

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has kept the red warning active for Sunday in Huelva, Cordoba, Jaen, Granada, and Sevilla, with the rest of Andalucia under orange alert, due to high temperatures.

If you have never visited this spectacular wonder on the Costa del Sol, El Caminito del Rey is a tourist enclave located in the Natural Park of the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes, in the Malaga municipalities of Alora, Ardales and Antequera. It is an aerial path built into the walls of this gorge, three kilometres long, with a width of just one metre, and one of the best-known parts of the tour is the cantilever, a hanging walkway at a height of 105 metres above the ground, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

